Unleashing better habits: Jenn’s Dogs offers canine training for all levels

Puppy training getting off to a ruff start? Look no further than Jenn’s Dogs.

The training service hosts a myriad of different training services across multiple days of the week, including puppy training and socialization, group training classes, private sessions, virtual classes and even in-home sessions as part of the behavior modification program.

Jenn Friedline founded Jenn’s Dogs in October 2020 to provide comprehensive dog training services to the Forest Grove area. Friedline also later expanded to include a training studio on her property in January 2023.

“The majority of my business was in the area, and we found a house that we love,” Friedline said. “The house we bought was in a highly visible place, with an (accessory dwelling unit) that we could use for the training studio.”

Jenn’s Dogs offers training and behavior modification for the average family dog. According to Friedline, this means “positive reinforcement, force-free training for clear, compassionate communication from both ends of the lead.”

As a dog behavior consultant, Friedline also specializes in working with dogs that exhibit fear, reactivity and aggression.

“We love to help people see their dogs as the cognitive, emotional beings they are — and then develop a strong relationship with them built on trust and understanding,” Friedline said.

“Our programs are designed to teach you and your dog healthy, sustainable habits. Most of the time it’s not about doing more it’s about doing something different,” Friedline said. “We really fill the gaps that happen with other programs, or from antiquated knowledge, so people find joy in learning and growing with their dogs. Training should be fun! It’s important not only to build the skill set, but also work on implementation and fluency. That’s what we do, is help build healthy sustainable relationships.”

Prices for Jenn’s Dogs’ various training services range anywhere from $30 for a short online session to $2,000 for a private and comprehensive yearlong behavioral modification program, so there are options for all.

Jenn’s Dogs is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 1459B E. Baseline Road in Cornelius. To inquire about services, visit jennsdogs.com/contact.

