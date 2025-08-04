Pink Spoon: A delicious addition to the Forest Grove community

Pink Spoon: A Forest Grove favorite serving frozen yogurt, soft-serve ice cream, sorbet and fun for more than seven years. (Courtesy photo: Pink Spoon)

If you have a craving for frozen yogurt, soft-serve ice cream, desserts or sorbet, The Pink Spoon has become a favorite hangout in Forest Grove, a fact witnessed when the business was awarded the Reader’s Choice Award for best customer service.

The business was opened nearly seven years ago by owner/operator Stacy Parker.

“My personal life brought me here, and I saw an opportunity to open up a yogurt shop here,” she said. “I had sold my yogurt shop in McMinnville to open up here.”

It was a move that has paid dividends ever since.

“This is an outstandingly supportive community,” Parker said. “I have a lot of opportunities to participate in the schools, sports teams and churches here.”

Parker developed her business acumen at an early age, and that has carried over to other members of her family. Her father is a retired home builder and has contributed mightily to constructing the confines of the business. Parker’s daughter Kiyah has helped out at the business since she was 4 years old, as well.

Since opening, Parker has imbued the business with her own personal style.

“I have put my own spin on what a frozen yogurt shop is and love being able to be creative and come up with new ideas and products,” she said. “I love getting to be myself. By that I mean that I get to be helpful to others in the community whether it is in store or other ways. I don’t have anyone I need to check in with first before I make a decision.”

Parker added that she is proud that her business is of her own making.

“I am not a franchise; I am independently owned,” she said. “My ideas are my own or employees as well. We made a lot of items in house, and that sets us apart. We also have a wide selection of desserts, so there is something for everyone to try.”

Earning praise from the community has been especially gratifying this year, Parker said.

“I would like to say thank you to my staff for winning the Best Customer Service award for the third consecutive year,” she added. “There are great people that work here and we work hard as a team to serve our customers well.”

Her customers often return the love on the business’ website.

“By far the best frozen yogurt place I have been,” longtime customer Juana Lopez commented. “The whole place is always very clean and well kept. Friendly staff and a nice place to sit and enjoy our treats! My family and I love Pink Spoon.”

The Pink Spoon

3650 Pacific Highway #130B, Forest Grove

pinkspoonfg.com

503-992-1919

