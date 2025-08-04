New Chinese Cuisine: A neighborhood staple with a menu for every taste

At New Chinese Cuisine, the options are broad, but the experience stays close to home.

Co-owners David Chen and Feng Li opened the family-run restaurant in 2007 just off Main Street in Forest Grove — a decision Li describes as something of a gamble.

Chen brought years of kitchen experience, having worked at his uncle’s Chinese restaurant in Newport. At the time, Li was studying hotel and restaurant management but hadn’t exactly run an eatery before.

“We were boyfriend and girlfriend back then,” Li said. “He told me, ‘I need your help.’ He could cook, but we needed someone to talk to customers, take orders — things like that. It was brand new to me. But that’s how we ended up here.”

To the couple’s surprise, the restaurant blossomed into a neighborhood staple, even after relocating to a smaller space around the corner on 21st Avenue.

“It’s a lot smaller — maybe half the size of our original spot,” Li said.

Crowds continue to fill tables in the downtown dining room to this day, especially during the lunch rush.

New Chinese Cuisine has made its name on flavor, fresh ingredients and variety. The seemingly endless menu features more than 100 items, from flaky egg rolls and steamy potstickers to fried rice, sauced-up chicken and spicy noodle dishes. But Li said it’s less about quantity and more about helping customers find what suits them.

When customers ask for recommendations, Li flips the script to match their palate — asking about their spice tolerance, sweetness preference and whether they want certain vegetables or none at all.

“We always ask questions to figure out what they like,” she said. “Not everyone enjoys the same flavors, so we try to customize the dish and find substitutions to fit what they’re looking for.”

That attention to detail doesn’t stop in the kitchen. Over nearly two decades, Li and Chen have developed relationships with many of their regular patrons — watching families grow, learning go-to orders and checking in about kids when parents come in to grab takeout.

“We’ve been here a long time,” Li said. “A lot of our customers feel like family.”

And even when customers move away, New Chinese Cuisine is a familiar taste of home for those who find themselves back in Washington County.

Li recalled one family who had moved to Texas but returned to Forest Grove recently — making a point to stop by their favorite local Chinese restaurant.

“It’s so meaningful when people remember us after all that time,” Li said. “It’s really touching.”

“I don’t know how to express my appreciation for all the local people who have supported us for the past many years,” she added. “Thank you to Forest Grove.”

New Chinese Cuisine

1932 21st Ave., Forest Grove

503-359-1383

newchinesemenu.com

A family-run Chinese restaurant with vast offerings in the heart of Forest Grove.