Like a good neighbor, Jill Verboort Insurance Agency is there

Each member of Jill Verboort's all female team is licensed. (Submitted by Jill Verboort)

State Farm agent Jill Verboort has been insuring the people of Forest Grove since 2009, offering auto, homeowners, renters, pet, life insurance and more. (Submitted by Jill Verboort)

Need someone local you can trust? Jill Verboort’s been keeping Forest Grove covered for years.

Verboort has been insuring the people of Forest Grove since 2009, offering auto, homeowners, renters, pet, life insurance and more.

Prior to owning her own agency, Verboort got her start in insurance working under Camille Miller, a longtime State Farm agent in Forest Grove.

“I admired Camille deeply, not only as a successful woman business owner but as a generous and active member of the community,” Verboort said. “When she retired, I applied to take over her book of business. I was young and had a lot to learn, but I’m so grateful I took that leap of faith. This career and this community mean the world to me.”

Each State Farm agency is independently owned, which means Verboort gets to add her own personal touch and community focus. So, while Verboort insures her customers under State Farm, the agency is run like her own small business.

“We’re known for going above and beyond, whether that’s the daily customer service we provide, helping someone through a claim, supporting youth sports, volunteering with civic groups, or sponsoring local kids showing pigs at the fair,” Verboort said. “I love the meaningful relationships we’ve built and the chance to serve people in both joyful and difficult moments of life”.

This local connection is one of the main reasons Verboort loves her job, as she serves the people in her own community.

“Forest Grove is growing, but it still holds the charm and values of a small town,” Verboort said. “Having grown up in St. Paul, I truly appreciate what it means to do business in a close-knit community. State Farm’s motto, ‘Like a Good Neighbor,’ couldn’t be more fitting here…I see familiar faces everywhere I go!”

Verboort also said that her businesses wouldn’t be as successful without her all-female team, where each team member is licensed and cares deeply about every customer and creating a workplace that’s positive and welcoming.

Additionally, Verboort and her team work hard to individualize their insurance services, helping to tailor coverage to fit your needs.

“Insurance is probably feeling more complex than ever, and it’s our job to help you feel protected and confident at whatever stage of life you’re in,” Verboort said. “When we provide a quote, it’s never one-size-fits-all. We take time to ask the right questions and truly understand what matters to you. If it’s been a while since you reviewed your coverage, we’d love to help. You deserve to feel taken care of, and that’s exactly what we do best.”

Jill Verboort Insurance Agency is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. The office is located at 2328 Pacific Ave., Suite 100, in Forest Grove.

Jill Verboort Insurance Agency

2328 Pacific Ave., Suite 100, Forest Grove

503-992-6700

jillverboort.com

Jill Verboort Insurance Agency is a local State Farm branch providing auto, homeowners, renters, pet, life insurance and more.