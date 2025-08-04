From health coach to real estate royalty: The rise of Nicole Ellis

For over 25 years, Forest Grove has been home to Nicole Ellis, a fiercely driven entrepreneur whose career shift from health coaching to real estate has captured the attention of local homebuyers and sellers.

Today, she is the celebrated face behind PNW Property Princess Real Estate, operating under the John L. Scott umbrella, and is redefining client-focused service in the Pacific Northwest.

After 13 years helping individuals reach their fitness goals, and another 13 years in nursery sales, Ellis felt a deep desire to channel her passion into a profession that combined personal connection with tangible impact. In 2022, she took the leap into real estate, and her expertise in communication, sales and community engagement made her a natural fit in the industry.

Her approach is anything but conventional. Ellis leverages multimedia marketing — Instagram, TikTok and Facebook — to not only showcase listings but to tell the stories behind homes, connecting buyers emotionally to their potential new lives. Her commitment to detail and client-first mindset sets her apart.

“The most important part of business is relationships, and so working where you live and being able to build deep community relationships was really important for me,” Ellis said.

But Ellis’ impact extends far beyond transactions. She is also a planning commissioner for Forest Grove and serves on the board of West Tuality Habitat for Humanity, channeling her real estate knowledge into community improvements and affordable housing initiatives.

“My whole life, I’ve always helped people,” Ellis said. “That’s been really important to me… I joke all the time that I work eight days a week because I want to be available when people need me. I am not just a Realtor, I also am heavily involved in volunteering in the local community, in things I’m really passionate about and in a way they all kind of tie together.”

Operating from her Forest Grove Market Center office, Ellis also partners with C. Ellis Construction to offer pre-sale remodeling, ensuring properties are sale-ready and competitively priced in the evershifting Northwest market.

Ellis’ success is not an accident — it’s built on communication, creativity and community. She says that listening “intently to my clients’ needs” forms the cornerstone of every successful partnership. Clients attest her responsiveness is second to none, often going “day and night” to make deals happen.

Her guiding principle? Real estate is more than selling properties — it’s about guiding dreams into reality. Whether through her social media-driven listings, personalized renovation services or local civic engagement Ellis proves that with her heart and hustle, real estate can become a catalyst for both personal and communal transformation.

As PNW Property Princess Real Estate, Nicole continues to champion the Forest Grove area with a fresh perspective — one video, one remodeling, and one dream home at a time.

PNW Property Princess Real Estate

1936 Pacific Avenue, Forest Grove

503-703-0069

pnwpropertyprincess.com

PNW Property Princess Real Estate helps people in the Pacific Northwest buy and sell homes with confidence and care.