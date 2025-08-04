Family farm feeds Forest Grove for nearly 40 years: Behind Mike & Debbie’s Produce

Tired of corporate culinary confections and wish you could get your groceries from a local and trusted source of produce? Well, look no further than Mike and Debbie’s Produce.

Mike and Debbie Duyck, owners of Mike & Debbie’s Produce in Forest Grove, have been running their business for over 36 years. They got their start in the business through local farmers markets, later expanding to their home farm.

“We started (our business) because it’s just part of what we do,” Debbie Duyck said. “We did the Beaver Farmers Market for 15 years, and then when our kids grew up, they came and just did it out of our house at the farm. So, it just kind of evolved.”

Both Mike and Debbie Duyck grew up in the area, picking crops on farms. The couple continues to emphasize the importance of providing quality products and feels a strong responsibility toward those in the community.

“You have to have a good quality product because it’s not like a roadside stand… . Everybody knows where you are,” Debbie Duyck said. “I’m proud of what we do. The reason why we do it is because we want to treat other people how we would like to be treated.”

The couple believe their business is unique because of their continuing commitment to quality and the personal connection they have with their customers. In fact, interacting with their customers and those in the community is what Mike and Debbie find to be the most enjoyable part of their job.

“You make so many friends. Some of my best friends are from the produce business, lifelong friends,” Debbie Duyck said.

Debbie emphasizes how hard the couple works together in order to provide quality produce.

“It’s endless; it’s just such long days but you have to kind of grow up into it… It’s not a career, it’s a way of life.”

Mike and Debbie’s Produce is open for business from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday from June to December, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays from August to October.

Mike and Debbie’s Produce is located at 2125 N.W. Cornelius Schefflin Road in Cornelius, where customers can expect to find ready-picked, seasonal items like berries, sweet corn, potatoes, peppers, squash and tree fruits. Mike and Debbie’s Produce also sells straw bales and more.

2125 N.W. Cornelius Schefflin Road, Cornelius

503-359-4739

tricountyfarm.org

Mike and Debbie’s Produce helps people in the Pacific Northwest buy locally sourced produce with confidence and ease.