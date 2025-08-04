Celebrating a decade in business at On Site Tire Pros

On Site Tire Pros may be celebrating a decade in business this year, but the business’ commitment to its customers is evergreen.

Owned by the Forest Grove born and raised Luis Jimenez, the tire and auto repair shop is known for its quality customer service and trusted auto experts. Located at 3827 E. Baseline St. in Cornelius, On Site Tire Pros proudly serves the Forest Grove community and beyond.

What separates On Site Tire Pros from others in the automotive industry is its sincere commitment to doing right by its customers. Jimenez originally started the business as a mobile tire service company in order to accommodate customers with busy schedules. While On Site Tire Pros has since grown into a brick-and-mortar location, Jimenez still appreciates the opportunity he has to engage with customers and help solve their car problems.

“We couldn’t be here without the support from the customers that we help and service day to day,” Jimenez said.

Trust is extremely important in the automotive industry, and On Site Tire Pros has a reputation for giving honest advice and helping customers understand the work needed to maintain a safe and efficient vehicle. Jimenez takes pride in the integrity of his business and the role he plays in helping the community.

“I think we have a loyal customer base because of the customer service we provide and the difference that we make,” he said.

Recently, a customer left a positive review after On Site Tire Pros was able to help them with a quick tire change in the middle of the night. Knowing the role his business played in helping that person get on their way and seeing other feedback about the work On Site Tire Pros does is what makes the job so rewarding, Jimenez said.

“Our favorite part is just helping the community, and hearing the community saying that we make a difference,” he said.

On Site Tire Pros

3827 E. Baseline St. in Cornelius

971-236-2964

onsitetireservices.com

On Site Tire Pros is a tire and auto repair business serving the Forest Grove area and beyond.