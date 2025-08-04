At The Gym in Forest Grove, fitness is the goal

At The Gym in Forest Grove, it’s about more than getting your pump on.

The Gym offers a locally owned spot for people of all builds and body types to work on their personal fitness goals in a friendly atmosphere.

Nathan Boyd has been at the helm for over two decades, the gym itself has been a Forest Grove institution for 41 years. Boyd has been overseeing operations since 2001 and took official ownership in 2009.

“I started in this business to help and build peoples fitness goals,” Boyd said. “I believe that getting stronger in all faucets is good. It helps move, think, heal. I believe we can all get started and get stronger together.”

The Gym offers state-of-the-art equipment, exercise classes including Zumba and step classes to get the blood flowing and even personal training — not to mention use of the tanning bed or a stop by the protein smoothie bar.

But what really sets The Gym apart is its dedicated approach to keeping the local gym just that — local.

“Our business is unique because we know all our members, past and present, because we have a great friendly, personal staff and patron relationship here,” Boyd said. “It comes with the small town. Each member here is important and we care about their work here. Knowing and talking with people is a great thing in this life. Helping someone move up, simply by getting stronger, is what we do.”

For Boyd and his team, being in Forest Grove means creating connections with staff, gym members and the community beyond.

“The benefits of running a business in Forest Grove are that it is or at least was a small town, where everyone knew your name and creates a great personalized relationship with our neighbors and fellow Grovers,” Boyd said. “Knowing your neighbor is a good thing. You can offer your hand and know it will also be in good hands.”

And while the thought of joining a new gym can be daunting, Boyd says the goal is to get folks moving toward whatever fitness goals suit them.

“I think The Gym gets thought of as a pure muscle factory,” Boyd said. “Nope, just a bunch of people like you, getting up and heading to The Gym.”

The Gym

1901 Mountain View Lane, Forest Grove

thegymfg.com

503-359-9213

The Gym in Forest Grove offers everything locals need to meet their fitness and strength-training goals.