A stay steeped in story: McMenamins Grand Lodge weaves art, hospitality in Forest Grove

A night at McMenamins Grand Lodge is like a trip through time and imagination.

Towering columns, secret stairwells and kaleidoscopic murals fill the historic property in Forest Grove, where guests might find themselves soaking in a saltwater pool, catching a concert on the lawn or settling into a themed room inspired by literary treasures once tucked away in the attic.

The stately brick structure first opened in 1922 as the Masonic and Eastern Star Home, a retirement residence for members of the fraternal order. When the property became available nearly 80 years later, McMenamins saw a rare opportunity to preserve the past while reimagining it.

“When the historic Grand Lodge property opened up, we knew it was our chance to build something special in Forest Grove,” said Renee Rank Ignacio, director of marketing at McMenamins. “Plus, being just 25 miles west of Portland, but far enough away that it feels like a true haven, Forest Grove is a great spot for a McMenamins destination.”

Since opening its doors in 2000, the Grand Lodge has welcomed bar hoppers to weekend wanderers from around the region, all drawn to its eccentric charm and historic reverence. The property features 90 guest rooms, four bars, a movie theater, a restaurant, a spa and a concert venue, hosting big-name acts on a more intimate stage.

Like many of McMenamins’ other locations, the Forest Grove hotel celebrates Northwest flavor in every sense. Guests can sip a pint and share a meal, admire hand-painted headboards or stroll garden paths in view just outside their room.

“We brew our own beer, distill our own spirits, grow many of our own ingredients at our property gardens, including the beautiful land at Grand Lodge,” Rank Ignacio said. “We bring together communities over good food, drinks, art and music, all under one roof.”

“Forest Grove is truly a welcoming community,” she added. “Being able to partner with locals and bring the McMenamins experience to them has been a joy.”

McMenamins Grand Lodge

3505 Pacific Ave., Forest Grove

503-992-9533

mcmenamins.com/grand-lodge

A quirky, historic hotel known for its distinct design, on-site dining, live music and variety of guest experiences.