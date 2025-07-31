Hillsboro’s Pix in the Park returns with family favorites under the stars

More than 1,200 Hillsboro residents helped choose this summer’s movie lineup, and now it’s time to break out the blankets, lawn chairs and popcorn.

The city of Hillsboro’s Pix in the Park series is back for five Friday nights in August, screening free outdoor movies in local parks. Each week features a different family-friendly film at a new location, complete with pre-show activities starting at 7:30 p.m. and showtimes at dusk, between 8:15 and 8:45 p.m.

Moviegoers can bring their own food, and snack vendors will be on hand selling kettlecorn, churros and shave ice, depending on the show. Alcohol is not allowed at the events.

Here’s what’s showing in 2025:

Aug. 1: “Rocky II” at Bagley Park, 201 N.E. Jackson St. In this hard-hitting sequel, underdog Rocky Balboa faces off against heavyweight champion Apollo Creed in a high-stakes rematch — with his future and family on the line.

Aug. 8: “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” at Orenco Woods Nature Park, 7100 N.E. Birch St. Everyone’s favorite archaeologist Indiana Jones returns in a high-speed adventure deep into an underground temple, where dark magic, danger and mystery await.

Aug. 15: “Toy Story 2” at Shadywood Park, 535 N.E. 24th Ave. When Woody is stolen by a toy collector, Buzz and the rest of the toy gang mount a daring rescue in this heartfelt Pixar favorite.

Aug. 22: “Shrek 2” at Hidden Creek Park West, 225 N.E. 53rd Ave. Shrek and Fiona visit the kingdom of Far Far Away to meet her royal parents, but their fairytale reunion doesn’t go as planned.

Aug. 29: “Incredibles 2” (with Spanish audio and captions) at Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. The super-powered Parr family is back, and this time Elastigirl is in the spotlight while Mr. Incredible navigates the challenges of stay-at-home parenting.