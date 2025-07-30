Murrayhill Little League preps for regionals after state tournament win

It’s not the first time the Murrayhill Little League team has won a state title, nor will it likely be the last, but this year’s squad are state champions and they’re excited for what’s to come as a result.

“We’re excited and the boys are ready to rock and roll,” Murrayhill manager Ryan Menten said. “But I’d also say they’re very, very, very focused.”

This year’s team, consisting of Ayden Roitstein, Bentley Stuhmer

Briggs Bischoff, Brock Snider, Camden Menten, Cameron Ernst, Deacon Burton, Derek Santillan, Lane Kellstrom, Logan Young, Tiago Alvarez and Wyatt Lewis, while with little to no experience at regionals, has a wealth of experience as a unit, having played together and while winning championships at the 10U level.

“It’s a group of boys that have been together over the past three years, so there’s a level of experience and a level of maturity with this group that I think is very rare and unique,” Menten said. “We fell short last year in the state championship game, then we came back this year with mostly the same group and this group was actually finally able to recapture kind of what they did as 10-year-olds.

“Being together for three years helped to culminate this team because they know each other’s personalities, know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and they really do shine together.”

This year, after sweeping their way through the District 4 Tournament, Murrayhill did the same at state, defeating Ashland (10-0); Bend, North (5-2); and Southeast Portland twice (3-2, 9-2) en route to the state title and a spot in the Regional Championships set for Aug. 2-7, in San Bernardino, CA.

Murrayhill Little League consists of five “Majors” teams and 10 “Minors” teams that play a 20 game regular season, from which an all-star team is formed based on performance throughout the summer.

From there, the team begins preparations for the district tournament, and if successful there, the state tournament, regionals, and ideally the Little League World Series in August. Menten said that provides the group ample time to “get a cohesive unit together,” and one that – when the time arrives – is ready for the elite competition to come.

Murrayhill saw that level of competition at Riverside/James Combs Field in Portland where the state tournament was held, a venue that Menten said was elite on every level.

“We’ve been to three state championships and this was by far the best put-on tournament we’ve been to,” the manager said. “The field was beautiful. The ground crew did an incredible job. They just did a phenomenal job altogether.”

While Menten said the team’s depth is likely its biggest strength, citing nary a weak link from the top of the lineup through the bench. He also noted that they’re anchored by a pitching staff highlighted by Snider, Young, Kellstrom, Menten and Lewis.

“Those are the five of our seven/eight pitchers that we’ve leaned on so far,” the manager said. “But we’ve got two guys, and we could even go three if we really needed to beyond them.”

That pitching will be important if the team wants to succeed at regionals, and ultimately advance beyond them to Williamsport, PA, home of the Little League World Series.

What else will it take?

“We strongly believe that if we lock in our defense and our pitchers are able to go out and do what they’ve done all year, and our bats continue to work, we can compete,” Menten said. “But you also need a little luck.”

And what would it mean if that all came together and they punched their ticket to Williamsport?

“It would mean a lot of dreams just came true for these boys and coaches,” Menten said. “We represent Murrayhill, and to cement these guys and their legacy in the program would mean the world to all the families, volunteers, coaches, parents and kids. We’re hoping we can get there.”