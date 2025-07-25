Washington County Search and Rescue gets new van, courtesy of sheriff’s office foundation

Thanks to the support of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was able to replace an aging transport van used by its search personnel.

Without enough money in the sheriff’s office budget for the vehicle, the foundation gave the organization the $70,000 needed to replace the 25-year-old van.

The foundation is the only organization in the county authorized to raise funds on behalf of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, providing funding for programs and services not in the regular budget.

“I am extremely grateful for the resources that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Foundation provides to ensure deputies are best able to keep community members and themselves safe,” said Sheriff Caprice Massey. “Without the support and generosity of Foundation volunteers and donors, a handful of integral programs may not even exist.”

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Foundation President Bonnie Hadley said the foundation was thrilled to support the search and rescue team and believes in its mission.

Those wishing to donate to the foundation should visit wcsofoundation.org.