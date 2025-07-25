Check out Street of Dreams in Lake Oswego and beyond 

While more dispersed, the NW Natural Street of Dreams in Lake Oswego, Portland and beyond can once again give attendees the chance to visualize their ideal home.

The event — organized by the Home Builders Association of Greater Portland — will run from July 31 to Aug. 24 at five sites in Lake Oswego, one in West Linn, two in Wilsonville, three in Happy Valley, four in Portland, two in Forest Grove and one in Oregon City.

This year marks the 49th iteration of the event. It traditionally occurs at one site but has transitioned to a tour across locations the last couple of years as it has been harder to find one large site that would be suitable.

“We’ve been around a long time doing it a certain way. What we have come to understand, as the market has changed and land is harder to come by, it has been challenging to produce one show on a single site,” HBA Chief Executive Officer Rachel Trice said. “We have known for years we would have to transition to a general on-tour site where we would showcase homes across the region and showcase what builders can do in their own unique environment.”

However, the tour format has some benefits — including that attendees can get a feel for different neighborhoods across the Portland metro area and peruse a wider variety of housing types.

Perhaps the main event of this year’s tour is a showcase of Oswego Reserve in the Forest Highlands neighborhood of Lake Oswego, which includes one 8,725-square-foot site designed for multigenerational living — which Trice said is the largest home site ever shown at Street of Dreams — and another that is 5,640 square feet.

“That multigenerational piece is something that stands out. It’s built to accommodate multiple families living at the same time and having a great outdoor space where they can come together and enjoy it. They have pools,” Trice said. “I think they (attendees) are going to be blown away by the caliber of the homes and the sheer size.”

Trice added: “They are spectacular houses and very much luxury houses and that site is very beautiful.”

On the other end of the spectrum, the tour will include middle housing options in Alberta District and Multnomah Village in Portland and container homes in Oregon City, as well as other single-family homes across the region.

Other Lake Oswego homes are located in Mountain Park, near First Addition and adjacent to Tryon Creek.

“Everyone that comes to the show always loves the features in Lake Oswego. It’s always a fan favorite. We’re always happy to showcase new beautiful construction there,” Trice said.

Representatives of builders will also be on hand to answer questions.

“One of the things we say is, you’re coming for inspiration and you’ll get the chance to see each builder and design team’s unique personality and style. If you’re looking for inspiration for your own house or even a remodel, (builders) are excited to showcase cutting edge things happening in construction,” Trice said.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.StreetofDreamsPDX.com.