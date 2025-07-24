Hops get rare win over Tri-City, 6-2, even series with visiting Dust Devils Published 8:22 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Powered by Druw Jones’ inside-the-park home run, the Hops earned their first win in eight tries over Tri-City, defeating the Dust Devils 6-2 on Wednesday night, July 23, at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Jones’ homer came in the bottom half of the first inning and put Hillsboro ahead 1-0.

The Hops would go on to tally two more runs in the second inning thanks to an Anderdson Rojas RBI single, followed by a Modeifi Marte RBI triple to left field, and would tack-on three more in the fifth to close the scoring.

Yordin Chalas earned the win for Hillsboro, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out six in five innings of work.

The win was the first of the season for Chalas.

Tri-City’s Jorge Marcheco took the loss, allowing three earned on five hits in four innings.

Jones’ home run was his only hit of the game, while Marte and Jansel Luis notched two hits apiece.

Seven Hops accounted for the team’s nine hits.

The Dust Devils finished with five hits, led by center fielder Anthony Scull who finished 2-for=4 with a home run and two RBI.

Hillsboro relievers Daniel Nunez and Carlos Rey were impressive in relief, combining to allow a single hit while striking out five in four shutout innings to end the game.

The two teams will meet again at 6:35 p.m. tonight at Hillsboro Ballpark, where the Hops will go for a rare back-to-back win.