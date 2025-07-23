Sip on ‘approachable luxury’ at downtown Hillsboro’s newest wine tasting room Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Chris (left) and Candice Plewik opened a new tasting room for 3 Goats Vineyards and Winery in downtown Hillsboro. (Nick LaMora/News-Times) 2/4 Swipe or click to see more At 3 Goats Vineyard and Winery's Hillsboro tasting room, sommeliers and first-time tasters alike can find a variety of reds, whites and more. (Nick LaMora/News-Times) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Dark walls and gold accents are a recipe for a modern, sleek aesthetic at 3 Goats Vineyard and Winery in downtown Hillsboro. (Nick LaMora/News-Times) 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Hats, glasses and bottles of wine line the shelves at 3 Goats Vineyard and Winery's Hillsboro tasting room. (Nick LaMora/News-Times)

At the latest addition to downtown Hillsboro’s wine tasting scene, “approachable luxury” is the name of the game.

Since relocating in May to 139 S.E. Second Ave., 3 Goats Vineyard and Winery’s new tasting room leaves behind the pretension of traditional wine culture in favor of a more inviting, laid-back experience.

Where sleek design meets warmth, dark walls frame glassware that glints beneath golden light fixtures — tempered by upbeat music, comfortable seating and framed family photos.

“We want people to have fun and ask questions,” Chris Plewik, who owns 3 Goats with his wife, Candice, said. “It can be intimidating when you go to some places and there’s someone who knows so much more than you do.”

While their estate-grown pinot noir remains a favorite, the wine lineup is always in motion. Sourcing grapes from vineyards across Oregon and Washington, the couple embraces variety, offering bold reds, aromatic whites and effervescent pours — all curated with the season (and weather) in mind.

“We love variety,” Chris Plewik said. “The flexibility adds to our creativity.”

Three goats and a dream

So you might be wondering: what’s up with the name?

When the Plewiks traded city life in Beaverton in 2016 for a change of pace on a five-acre farm in Gaston, the couple debated how best to use the sprawling land behind their home. A drive through McMinnville planted an idea: trying out a vineyard.

“It has to be easy. Everybody’s doing it, so let’s make it happen,” Chris Plewik recalled thinking.

By 2018, the couple had planted their vineyard and brought in three goats to help tend the property. Inspired by the popular camping treat, they named the animals Marshmallow (Melly for short), Hershel (after Hershey) and Graham, like the crackers.

“They’re very goofy and fun and loving. They’re almost dog adjacent, and we really can relate to goats because they’re very jovial and they make people laugh,” Candice Plewik said. “At the end of the day, Chris and I were not that serious of people. We’re just very down to Earth; we want to joke with you and listen to loud music.”

When the couple fully committed to the winery and began naming it, they looked back to the animals that represented their change in lifestyle.

“They really symbolized our move from the city to this whole new life for us,” Chris Plewik said. “If we were going to embrace it, they were really the start of this. The property was obviously one thing, but they transitioned us to this whole thing we didn’t even know would take off.”

From Forest Grove to downtown Hillsboro

After building a following on social media, the couple began receiving a steady stream of orders — and then some more. For months, they drove hours, from city to city, hand-delivering bottles. Eventually, it became clear they needed a permanent home.

By November 2023, the couple opened their first tasting room in Forest Grove.

“Our time in Forest Grove was very valuable,” Candice Plewik said. “We would never take back what that meant for us, personally and in our wine discovery. We knew we wanted to run lean and find a tasting room that wasn’t over the top — something that was palatable for where we were at that time and approachable for the masses.”

But as more people discovered 3 Goats, the intimate space quickly became less “comfortable” and more cramped.

“Long story short, we pretty much outgrew that space in about a year and a half,” Candice Plewik said. “It was a good problem to have, but we were actually losing customers because there wasn’t enough room to sit down. When it got busy, it got really busy. That’s what prompted us to look for another space.”

They searched for a new location that would attract more foot traffic and serve a growing customer base. When the couple explored different cities and felt like they’d struck out in Hillsboro, they ran into Darcy DeBord of White Birch Design Company — who just happened to be considering dividing her shop on Second Avenue as part of a business restructure.

“So it was just this really weird moment where the stars aligned,” Candice Plewik said. “Whatever you believe in, somebody was looking out for both of us. We all looked at each other and started laughing, because we thought, ‘this is serendipitous.’”

Building community one glass at a time

Joining well-established businesses and new eats in the heart of Hillsboro, the winery hopes to add something special to the area’s growing mix.

“We kind of had an inkling we were always going to go with Hillsboro, because we see the growth in this area, we see the revitalization — specifically this downtown area,” Chris Plewik said. “It really energized us and gave us lots of creativity and ideas on how we can really grow here.”

So far, it’s been a strong start, drawing in customers from all walks of life — whether it’s Hillsboro residents stopping in regularly or visitors making a weekend out of the downtown events.

“It’s been, I would say, a very successful reception. What we’re finding that we love about this area is it brings in a little bit of everything,” said Candice Plewik.

Local businesses have also welcomed them in, and the couple hopes to keep that momentum going as downtown continues to grow. For those looking to explore the area’s offerings, the tasting room encourages guests to bring in outside food from nearby spots to pair with their wine — just no seafood, as it can interfere with the aromatics and overall tasting experience.

“The collective, overall message is businesses supporting businesses down here,” Chris Plewik said. “And as downtown keeps growing, infrastructure is improving, and it’s fun to be a part of that.”