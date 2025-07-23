Fast Hops start doesn’t translate to win in series-opening loss to Tri-City Published 9:54 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Tri-City spotted the Hops four first-inning runs, but while the Dust Devils giveth, they tooketh away an inning later en route to a 12-7 win in the two teams’ series opener Tuesday night at Hillsboro Stadium.

The visiting Devils scored seven runs in the second inning off of Hops starting pitcher Denny Larrondo who lasted 1.2 innings after allowing seven earned runs on six hits.

Tri-City’s big second inning was the result of two home runs, two triples, a double, single and two walks, and came on the heels of a four-run Hillsboro first inning highlighted by six Hillsboro hits off of Tri-City starting pitcher Yeferson Vargas.

Vargas – unlike Larrondo – weathered the storm however, going 4.2 innings, allowing five earned on eight hits.

The Devils’ lead grew to 8-4 in the third inning, and 9-4 in the top of the fifth before the Hops tallied single runs in bottom of the fifth, eighth and ninth innings.

Randy De Jesus and Matt Coutney each had two hits and a home run for Tri-City.

Hillsboro was led by Angel Ortiz who had three hits, including a double, and Anderdson Rojas, Cristofer Torin and Junior Franco who had two hits apiece.

The loss was the 24th in their last 28 games for the Hops.

The two teams will face off again this evening at 6:35 p.m., at Hillsboro Ballpark.