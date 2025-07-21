Timeless sounds, modern spirit: Seffarine to perform at Hillsboro’s Walters Cultural Arts Center Published 5:00 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Where centuries-old rhythms meet the present, Seffarine crafts a sound that crosses borders and eras.

The internationally assembled band plays Hillsboro’s Walters Cultural Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, in a performance that speaks to the common language found across diverse cultures.

At the forefront are Moroccan-born vocalist Lamiae Naki and multi-instrumentalist Nat Hulskamp. Their first encounter in a coffee shop sparked a creative collaboration that soon became a partnership in both music and life, merging Naki’s deep connection to North African song with Hulskamp’s flamenco and Mediterranean influences.

Seffarine takes its name from the historic metalworking square in Fez, Morocco, known for the complex rhythms of blacksmiths’ hammering — a percussive tradition echoed in the band’s sound.

The ensemble includes musicians from Iran, Spain and the United States, each contributing distinct voices and instruments. The Persian kamancheh, a bowed spike fiddle, adds an ethereal line that contrasts with the sharp attack of flamenco guitar and the warm resonance of the oud (a pear-shaped string instrument), all anchored by gritty bass lines.

Singing primarily in Moroccan Arabic, Naki’s voice centers each song with an expressive, fluid quality, flowing through Andalusi melodies and accented by the cadences of North African Chaabi. The result is a richly layered soundscape that honors tradition while carving out new musical ground.

Tickets cost $35 in advance and $40 on the day of the show, with an early bird discount of $5 available through July 25.

For tickets and more information, visit cityofhillsboro.ticketspice.com/seffarine.