‘Lowriders meet local lettuce’ at Cornelius Farmers Market car show Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Vintage vehicles and souped-up speedsters are riding into Cornelius’ weekly farmers market for an evening of gleaming chrome, fresh-picked produce and community connection.

The Summer Nights: Cornelius Car Show turns on the ignition from 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 18, at the Adelante Mujeres Cornelius Farmers Market, located in the former Grande Foods parking lot at 1591 N. Adair St.

The event is a chance for car enthusiasts and local families to admire rows of classic rides — all while shopping for homegrown fruits, vegetables and more.

In the background of eyeing rims and purchasing pantry staples, guests can enjoy tunes spun by DJ Reyes and DJ Diosa for a complete cruise-in experience.

“This is a one-of-a-kind evening where lowriders meet local lettuce, and tail fins shine next to tomatoes,” Adelante Mujeres said in a release. “Come hungry, come curious and come ready to connect.”

No registration is required; just roll in with your ride and park. Space is limited and based on a first-come, first-served basis, so drivers should arrive early to claim a spot.

The car show is happening this week only, but there’ll be plenty more opportunities to support local businesses in downtown Cornelius every Friday through Aug. 29.

Sprouted as an offshoot of Adelante Mujere’s Forest Grove market, the Cornelius event has served as a way to cultivate Latine farmers and food producers while celebrating local traditions since 2020.

As with its Forest Grove counterpart, the Cornelius market event accepts SNAP/EBT, WIC and Senior Farm Direct coupons — matching up to $20 per market day through Double Up Food Bucks and EBT Cash Produce Match.

Learn more about the market at adelantefarmersmarket.org.