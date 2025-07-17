La Strada dei Pastelli Chalk Art Festival shades Hillsboro sidewalks this weekend Published 1:27 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

La Strada dei Pastelli Chalk Art Festival returns to downtown Hillsboro July 19-20, drawing top artists from across the region while they draw vivid scenes across the sunlit pavement of Main Street.

The free, two-day festival turns artists at work into spectacles themselves. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, visitors are invited to walk alongside working creatives as bold illustrations bloom from chalk and concrete — watching in real time as masterpieces are sketched, shaded and layered.

Created by local nonprofit 2D4D, the festival was previously held in Beaverton in 2019 and 2021. In 2022, the event moved to the heart of Hillsboro and was taken over by Tualatin Valley Creates with support from the city.

And while the chalk may fade, the streets will remain closed to cars Monday, July 21, for the “Chalk Art Stroll”: a final, pedestrian-only chance to admire the ephemeral pieces before they’re washed away the next morning.

“This event highlights what makes our city, downtown and Cultural Arts District special,” Hillsboro Cultural Arts District Manager Bridie Harrington said in a release. “We look forward to welcoming diverse artists, makers, residents and visitors of all ages to enjoy La Strada and activate our vital, creative Hillsboro together.”

In the midst of the street painting, downtown Hillsboro transforms into a festival-length canvas with live music, family activities and a vendor market celebrating creativity and community.

Organizers are also preparing for heat, with a cooling tent, misting fans, shaded lawn seating near the courthouse and free water refills at Hillsboro’s Hometown Tap. Frozen treats and cold drinks will be available at vendor carts and downtown businesses.

Each year, the event draws tens of thousands of visitors to Hillsboro and generates over $1 million in estimated local spending — supporting restaurants, retail shops and local artists.

For more event details, visit tinyurl.com/6nn28xxf.