What Oregon State baseball players were drafted? Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The second day of the 2025 MLB draft was a busy one for the Oregon State Beavers, with several players and program commitments hearing their names called.

Day one included the first three rounds of selections, totaling 105 picks.

Oregon State’s junior shortstop Aiva Arquette was the lone selection on day one of the draft, coming off the board to the Miami Marlins with the No. 7 overall selection. Arquette became the first college position player selected, giving Oregon State back-to-back years with that distinction after Travis Bazzana earned it as the No. 1 overall pick in 2024.

The draft’s second day covered the remaining 16 rounds and over 500 selections.

MLB teams selected 10 Oregon State ballplayers, high school recruits and transfer portal commitments during the two-day marathon. Here’s everything you need to know about Oregon State baseball’s fairing in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Which Oregon State players were selected in the 2025 MLB Draft?

Aiva Arquette, SS, Miami Marlins

As previously stated, Arquette didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound shortstop came off the board as the top college position player and seventh-overall selection to the Marlins.

Arquette ultimately went lower in the draft than many had expected. Several mock drafts slotted him at No. 3 overall to the Seattle Mariners, but a run on college pitching and high school infielders saw Arquette slide to the seventh pick and into the Marlins’ lap.

“I’m very excited right now because we just drafted the best college position player in the Draft, Aiva Arquette,” Miami’s president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, said afterwards. “I think he’s a guy who can do a lot of different things: play shortstop (and) really, really hit. (He is a) great person, and somebody that really is exactly what we were looking for and hoping for in this draft.”

The Marlins’ seventh-overall pick has a slot-bonus value of $7.1 million in the 2025 draft. Major League Baseball determines slot values as a starting point for negotiations between clubs and draftees. The slot values aren’t binding figures, however, and a player can be signed for more or less than their slot’s value.

Once the Marlins sign Arquette, he’ll report to and debut with one of the organization’s minor-league affiliates.

Xavier Neyens, 3B, Houston Astros

While Arquette was the only player to suit up for the Beavers in 2025 who was chosen in the first round, the Houston Astros selected Oregon State high school recruit Xavier Neyens with the No. 21 overall pick.

Neyens, a 6-foot-4 third baseman from Mount Vernon High School in Washington, was the Beavers’ most high-profile commitment in the 2025 signing class. He was a long shot to make it to Corvallis, rated as the No. 19 player in the draft class by Baseball America and living up to his billing as a first-round pick. Neyens led Mount Vernon to a state championship as a senior in 2025, hitting .456 with eight home runs and 10 doubles in 28 games.

“We think he is the type of guy who’s going to get on base, he’s going to hit, do a lot of damage, and has a chance if all goes well to hit in the middle of the order one day,” Astros director of amateur scouting Cam Pendino told the Houston Chronicle.

The Astros’ No. 21-overall pick has a slot-bonus value of $4.1 million. Once Houston signs Neyens, he’ll report to and debut with one of its minor-league affiliates.

Gavin Turley, OF, Athletics

Gavin Turley, Oregon State’s all-time home run leader, had to wait just four picks to hear his name called on day two. The Athletics, who currently play in Sacramento while their Las Vegas home is built, picked Turley with their fourth-round choice and the 110th selection in the draft.

Turley ranked as Baseball America’s 66th-best player in the class and MLB Pipeline’s 78th-best, ultimately going later than projections indicated. The A’s used much of their draft capital on players from the college ranks. Turley joins Indiana’s Devin Taylor (second round, No. 48 overall) as the pair of college outfielders the A’s used early selections on.

“We always kind of work under the premise of best available player is where we go,” A’s scouting director Eric Kubota told MLB.com.

Turley slashed .351/.472/.649 as a junior for the Beavers in 2025, breaking the program’s all-time records for home runs (53) and RBI (189) while helping lead Oregon State to its first College World Series berth under head coach Mitch Canham.

The No. 110 pick has a slot value of $694,600.

Nelson Keljo, LHP, Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians continued to tap into Oregon State talent, picking left-handed fireballer Nelson Keljo in the sixth round with the No. 192-overall pick.

He joins the same organization that selected Bazzana, his 2023 and 2024 Beavers teammate, first overall in the 2024 draft. Cleveland drafted another Oregon State alum, outfielder Steven Kwan, in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft, and he has developed into a multi-time All-Star with the Guardians.

Keljo’s 2025 campaign was a curious one. The 6-foot-4 left-hander opened the season as Oregon State’s Friday starter before finishing the season in a bullpen role. He amassed a 3-2 record, 63 strikeouts and a 4.01 ERA across 58.1 innings, making 17 appearances with 11 starts for the Beavers. Baseball America ranked Keljo the 350th-best player in the class, while MLB Pipeline had him at No. 182.

According to Tim Stebbins, a Guardian’s reporter for MLB.com, Cleveland intends to develop Keljo as a starting pitcher.

“There’s really good deception, especially in shorter stints,” MLB Pipeline’s Jonathan Mayo wrote. “The changeup has taken a very nice step forward. So maybe he’s a fastball-changeup kind of reliever when all is said and done. He goes right after hitters.”

The No. 192 pick has a slot-value of $325,100.

Kellan Oakes, RHP, Houston Astros

The Astros came back to the Pacific Northwest in the ninth round, spending the No. 276-overall pick on Beavers’ right-handed reliever Kellan Oakes.

“I was super stoked,” Oakes told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart. “They were one of the teams that I really liked when I was going through the interview process, so I was really hyped about that, actually. I was talking to a player development guy and a strength and conditioning coach, and I really like their philosophies and I think we agreed on a lot of things.”

Oakes pitched almost exclusively out of the bullpen for the Beavers, but the Astros view him as a starter, according to McTaggart. Neither MLB Pipeline’s top-250 or Baseball America’s top-500 prospect lists featured Oakes, but he was a major piece of Oregon State’s 2025 bullpen. Oakes made 20 appearances and four starts for the 2025 Beavers, posting a 3.68 ERA with a 5-1 record, one save and 47 strikeouts.

The 276th pick’s slot bonus is $199,500.

Wilson Weber, C, Miami Marlins

Like the Astros, the Marlins went back to Corvallis for their 12th-round choice. Miami picked Oregon State’s senior catcher Wilson Weber No. 348 overall.

Weber made the decision to return for 2025 after splitting time behind home plate with Tanner Smith during the 2024 season. The Sam Barlow High School alum excelled as a senior, hitting .326 with 58 RBI and 12 home runs. Weber, 23, is an older prospect who was not ranked by either prospect list, but is as battle-tested as any catcher in the class. He caught 60 games for the Beavers and was a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award.

The 348th pick’s slot value is $150,000.

Josh Wakefield, OF, Houston Astros

Like Neyens in the first round, the Astros’ 14th-round selection has yet to play a game for Oregon State. Houston picked junior outfielder and Oregon State transfer portal-commit Josh Wakefield with the No. 426 pick.

Wakefield entered the transfer portal after spending his junior year with Grand Canyon University and announced his commitment to Oregon State a week before the draft. He slashed .349/.436/.405 while playing right field for the Antelopes last season. Wakefield spent his freshman and sophomore years at the esteemed junior college program Iowa Western, where he was teammates with Beavers second baseman AJ Singer.

“I think (Wakefield is) the type of guy who will do well with professional coaching. Another high-makeup kid that we’re excited to land in the 14th,” Pendino told McTaggart.

The Astros also want to give Wakefield a shot at playing centerfield, according to McTaggart.

Wakefield, as well as the next handful of entries to this list, have big decisions to make.

All picks after the 10th round have slot values of $150,000 and draftees in the range have less negotiating power, with most of the money going to the early-round selections. College players have the most negotiating leverage when they’re eligible to return to school for another year, like Wakefield does, but lose that leverage after exhausting their eligibility. Wakefield has the option to either turn pro now or potentially raise his draft stock for 2026 with a big senior season at Oregon State, but runs the risk of going lower/signing for less money next year.

Dallas Macias, OF, Atlanta Braves

Former Oregon State outfielder Dallas Macias is the inverse of Wakefield. He committed to TCU in the transfer portal after spending three seasons with the Beavers, but the Atlanta Braves picked Macias in the 15th round with the No. 457-overall selection.

Both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline ranked Macias as a top-100 prospect in the draft heading into the 2025 college baseball season. Macias had a stellar sophomore campaign for Oregon State, putting together a .901 OPS and hitting .279 in the Cape Cod League, but couldn’t match the performance as a junior. He hit just .159 for the Beavers, losing his starting spot in the outfield and serving as a pinch-hitter or defensive replacement for much of the 2025 season.

Macias has played his last game in orange and black, but has a big decision to make regarding where his fresh start comes — the Braves organization or TCU.

Canon Reeder, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted Macias’ replacement in the Beavers’ outfield, Canon Reeder, No. 533 overall in the 18th round.

Reeder was a solid bat for the Beavers and arguably an even better defender. The junior finished 2025 at Oregon State with a .891 OPS, hitting eight home runs and robbing a handful in centerfield. Unlike a number of draft-eligible juniors, Reeder has already begun a summer-league stint with the West Coast League’s Bend Elks.

Reeder will have a decision to make between turning pro or returning to Oregon State for 2026, but is likely a key target for Canham and his staff to lure back to Corvallis.

Mason Pike, RHP/SS, Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals used their second-to-last pick in the 2025 MLB Draft on Puyallup High School’s Mason Pike, taking him with the No. 561 pick in the 19th round.

The Nationals drafted Pike as a right-handed pitcher, but the incoming freshman is committed to Oregon State as both a pitcher and infielder. Perfect Game ranked Pike as the No. 2 high school player from the state of Washington, trailing only Neyens, and was named the 2025 Washington Gatorade Player of the Year. In 64 innings on the mound, Pike amassed a 10-0 record, a 0.22 ERA and struck out 110 opposing batters. He posted a 1.280 OPS at the plate, hitting .480 for Puyallup and driving in 25 runs.

Pike will likely play for Oregon State in 2026 and beyond if similar circumstances from past drafts are any indication. Baseball America and Pipeline both ranked Pike as a top-150 player in the class (BA’s No. 68, Pipeline’s No. 135), with his fall in the draft mirroring that of Trent Caraway’s and Adam Haight’s in their respective drafts. Caraway was considered a top-100 pick in the 2023 cycle, but went undrafted after not being picked in the first round and expressing his desire to attend school. Haight’s experience was similar, not being chosen until the 19th round by the Mets in the 2024 draft.

Turning pro could still be an option if the Nationals are that keen on signing him, but Pike has yet to officially announce a decision.