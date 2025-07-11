Hillsboro’s Westside Electric Living Fair sparks ideas for clean energy, home efficiency Published 5:00 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Hillsboro’s newest green energy event is charging forward with a day focused on sustainable living and the future of electrification.

The Westside Electric Living Fair powers on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, with hands-on exhibits, vendor booths and workshops that shed light on clean energy use at the Tyson Recreation Center, 1880 N.E. Griffin Oaks St.

Curious about what it takes to run a home entirely on electricity — or what sets induction stoves apart from traditional gas ranges?

The fair plugs in attendees to all things electric: from getting behind the wheel of electric vehicles, taking e-bikes for a spin and exploring how solar panels and battery storage systems support a more resilient home.

Exhibits will highlight high-efficiency heat pumps for both heating and cooling, as well as electric fireplaces and induction cooking appliances. For those looking to lower utility bills and improve home comfort, the event also offers guidance on weatherization, air sealing and insulation, along with information about renewable energy programs through Portland General Electric.

“Local families and businesses will find great opportunities to save money and increase energy efficiency, as well as create increased living comfort,” organizers said in a release. “Members of our community can do our part to reduce our carbon footprint and will also help to fight climate change.”

Spotlight on demonstrations

Among the featured exhibits is Oregon State University’s Solar Trailer, a mobile unit that captures and stores solar energy for on-site use. Using its onboard battery system, the trailer provides a real-time demonstration of solar power — capable of running devices even after the sun goes down.

Additionally, homeowners and professional crews can test out battery-powered yard tools to explore the benefits of switching from gas-powered equipment to low-emission electric alternatives.

The event is hosted by Washington County’s chapter of international environmental organization 350.org and the Westside Planet Alliance, in collaboration with the city of Hillsboro.

More information is available at westsideplanetalliance.org/electrify.html.