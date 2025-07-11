Hillsboro moves forward with permanent water main break repairs on Cornelius Pass Road Published 2:30 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Repairs are officially in progress to permanently fix a water line at the intersection of Southeast Cornelius Pass Road and Southeast Frances Street — months after a leak caused a sinkhole and traffic closures near R.A. Brown Middle School.

According to the city of Hillsboro, construction will regularly take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. throughout the summer, with plans to complete water line, sidewalk and road repairs before school resumes in September.

Throughout July and August, crews will intermittently reduce and shift lanes on Cornelius Pass Road to access the 48-inch water line beneath the roadway. The lane adjustments are expected to occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Starting in mid-July, Frances Street will close to through-traffic east of the R.A. Brown Middle School entrance. The left-turn lane from northbound Cornelius Pass Road onto Frances will also be closed. Detour signs will be in place, with local access limited to the school and neighboring Reedville Creek Park.

Pedestrians will encounter detours as well: Two crosswalks will remain closed due to sidewalk damage, and flaggers and signage will direct foot traffic to alternate crossings.

To accommodate the construction schedule, summer programs planned at the middle school have been relocated, city officials said. The school’s north sports fields and bus loop parking lot will remain open, while the main parking lot off Frances Street will be accessible only from the west.

Reedville Creek Park — including the skatepark, restrooms, picnic shelter and parking lot — will stay open during construction, though access will be limited to the west end of Frances Street.

The water main break occurred in March, forcing a closure of Cornelius Pass Road after crews discovered the rupture in a section of the Willamette Water Supply System — a regional project developed in partnership by the Tualatin Valley Water District and the cities of Hillsboro and Beaverton to deliver water from the Willamette River.

A temporary repair allowed traffic to resume later that week, but full repairs were postponed until summer to avoid disruptions during the school year.

For updates on the repair schedule, residents can contact info@ourreliablewater.org or the Willamette Water Supply Program.