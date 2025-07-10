UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal crash south of Hillsboro Published 9:24 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

An early morning single-vehicle crash left an 18-year-old dead south of Hillsboro, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 2:37 a.m. Thursday, July 10, to the 23000 block of Southwest Farmington Road, where they found a vehicle had veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as Alvaro Martinez Cal of Hillsboro, was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities confirmed his family has been notified.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team responded to investigate, and the medical examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Southwest Farmington Road was closed between Jacktown Road and Clark Hill Road during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-629-0111 and reference case number 50-25-9510.