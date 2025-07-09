Country artists, tribute bands and ‘A Minecraft Movie’ coming to Washington County Fair main stage Published 4:30 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

The Washington County Fair is plugging in and cranking up the volume with a 10-day lineup of live music, movies and more, running July 18-27 at Hillsboro’s Westside Commons.

This year’s free mainstage lineup matches the energy of the midway, featuring everything from genre-spanning tribute acts to high-octane rock shows.

Opening night kicks off July 18, as Outlaw Mariachi blends traditional mariachi and hard-driving rock. On July 19, Hazard County takes the stage to perform favorites from ‘90s-era country radio.

Musical theater fans can sing along July 20 during “A Wicked Sing-Along” — a celebration of songs from the Broadway hit recently reimagined for the big screen. Classic rock keeps things loud July 21 when Arena Rock Gold performs hits by Journey, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon and more.

The tempo shifts at 8 p.m. July 22 with a screening of “A Minecraft Movie,” before returning to live music July 23 as Journey tribute band Stone In Love bids farewell in its final summer tour.

Country artist Ned LeDoux performs July 24, bringing western-inspired originals and a voice that carries the legacy of his father, the late Chris LeDoux. The Revival Brothers Band follows the next night in a return performance honoring The Allman Brothers Band.

On July 26, Queen Nation delivers a full-scale tribute to Queen, channeling the theatricality and sound of Freddie Mercury and company. The fair wraps up with a double feature in its final night: A Cara O Cruz performs at 6 p.m., bringing crowd-moving cumbia to the stage, followed by Portland-based Conjunto Alegre at 7:30 p.m. to close out the week with a high-energy Latin rhythms.

Admission to the fair is free. In addition to nightly entertainment, visitors can enjoy carnival rides, fried foods, livestock shows and more throughout the grounds.

To see the full schedule, visit bigfairfun.com.