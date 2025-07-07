20 years of tire repairs, tireless donations: Washington County Bicycle Coalition celebrates years of service Published 2:02 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

The Washington County Bicycle Transportation Coalition is celebrating 20 years of service this summer with five more events this month.

The nonprofit organization partners to provide free bicycles and cycling education to schools, social service organizations, veteran and immigrant groups, and to those who otherwise could not afford it, having donated over 10,000 refurbished bikes and equipment.

To celebrate two decades of Washington County service, the coalition is sponsoring seven free events throughout the month of July. On Friday, July 4, the group was seen leading the Independence Day parade.

From 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday nights, the coalition is helping sponsor the Hillsboro Tuesday Night Market, located at 137 N.E. Third Ave. and the Hillsboro Family Fun Ride at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Bagley Park.

The nonprofit also hosts summer cycling camps and programs dedicated to teaching both youth and adults the skills necessary to cycle and navigate safely. They also run a local cycling shop in downtown Hillsboro where staff and volunteers alike repair and sell bicycles.

For more information, visit washcobikes.org.