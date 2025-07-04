Food meets fashion: Zesti Food Carts to host Forest Grove vintage pop-up Published 5:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Zesti Food Carts is hosting a one-day vintage pop-up this summer where shoppers can grab a bite, browse retro goods and support small businesses.

Forest Grove’s Finder’s Keepers Thrift and Sip event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at the local food cart pod and event center at 2131 Yew St.

Vendors from Portland, Gaston, Banks, Hillsboro and Forest Grove will be on site with racks of clothing, second-hand jewelry, antiques and other vintage finds — all in the spirit of reuse.

“It’s a combination of bringing like-minded folks together and also promoting sustainable clothing and small businesses,” a Zesti Food Carts spokesperson told the News-Times.

While scouring for old-school styles and collectibles, attendees can enjoy live music and explore the pod’s lineup of food trucks, with options like birria, spaghetti, cheesesteaks and more — plus drinks from the full on-site bar.

The vintage pop-up is one of several community events Zesti Food Carts has planned for the summer, all which look to give local vendors a platform and help small businesses connect with new audiences.

“Zesti started as an idea to have a place where we can foster a safe space for small businesses to thrive,” the spokesperson said. “We’re always looking forward to bringing in more small businesses to our events.”

Those interested in participating in Zesti Food Carts’ pop-ups can find vendor applications at zesticarts.com.