Washington County to require passport appointments most days, citing rising demand Published 3:43 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Responding to rising demand, Washington County will begin requiring passport appointments beginning Monday, July 14, with limited walk-in availability offered on Wednesdays.

“This change comes in response to a 25% increase in passport applications year to date, with an even greater surge expected in the coming months,” said a statement from Washington County. “With limited staffing and resources, the new scheduling system is designed to improve efficiency and better serve the growing number of residents seeking passport services.”

Residents are encouraged to schedule appointments online at washingtoncountyor.gov/at/passports.

Appointments can be made up to two weeks in advance.

The new Wednesday walk-in hours are set in two blocks — 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.

Those walk-in visitors will receive numbers on a first-come, first-served basis. Each block has a limit of 20 people for a total of 40 walk-ins allowed each Wednesday.

When capacity is reached, staff will give customers alternative passport acceptance locations or encourage them to return later or schedule an appointment.

Other services will remain the same at Washington County’s Passport Acceptance Facility, 155 N. 1st Ave St. Suite 130 in Hillsboro, as the office will continue to accept applications for new passports, renew pa