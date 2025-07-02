Providence to shutter South Hillsboro fitness center at end of July Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Providence Health & Services is rolling up the yoga mats and powering down the treadmills at its South Hillsboro fitness center.

Active Wellness Center at Reed’s Crossing will close its doors for good at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 31, the facility at 7305 S.E. Circuit Drive announced.

The 45,000-square-foot health and fitness club opened in 2022 as a partnership between Providence and Active Wellness, sporting indoor and outdoor pools, boutique fitness studios, and cardio and strength training.

In an online statement, the center said the decision to close was made by Providence in an effort to “streamline its portfolio of health services across the Oregon region.”

The closure comes as Providence faces increasing financial headwinds in the health care industry. In June, the health care provider announced plans to lay off 134 employees across Oregon.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the community we’ve built together and the memories shared within these walls,” the wellness center shared in a social media post.

According to the facility, Providence plans to convert the space for its sports medicine and physical therapy programs. The future of the center’s pools remains unclear.

For those who want to hit the gym up until its last day, the club will remain open for regular business hours through the end of the month. Members and guests can continue to use the facility, with single-day and week passes available at the service desk.

More information is available at activewellnesscenter.com/reedscrossing/faqs.