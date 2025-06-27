Washington County DEI policy stands despite federal funding concerns Published 1:21 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Washington County commissioners are back to square one in their attempt to balance a need for federal funding with the potential retraction of diversity, equity and inclusion goals.

Earlier this month the board pulled from its agenda the controversial proposal to abolish its 2020 equity resolution. The board on June 24 issued a statement that it was going back to the drawing board to craft a new policy, without altering the longstanding internal DEI guidance.

“We want to be clear: we will not be rescinding, revising or amending this resolution,” the county said in its statement.

At issue is the county’s contention that without complying with President Donald Trump’s executive orders, the county may lose out on an estimated $135 million in the next year. County staff say they have already received documents which dictate federal grant funding cannot be used to “promote DEI mandates, policies, programs or activities that violate any applicable anti-discrimination law.”

But after public and internal backlash over the proposal to rescind the county’s guiding document on diversity and inclusion, staff are now crafting an alternate resolution in an attempt to balance the county’s values with its need for federal funding.

‘We’re in a foxhole together’

While a new resolution is in the works, commissioners say the county will delay signing all federal grants and contracts. In the meantime, commissioners are left to weigh the demands of the federal government and the will of the people they serve.

Commissioner Jerry Willey had initially suggested the board approve the proposed resolution and later build in avenues for the county to uphold community values.

“This is not a ‘one-and-done’ deal. We know there’s more coming. This is going to be a very difficult year or three years,” Willey said.

But Commissioner Pam Treece, amid the decision to table the proposed resolution June 17, said the balancing act has to come between following federal mandates and preserving local autonomy.

“We are not fighting against each other on this issue,” Treece said. “We’re in a foxhole together against the federal government and the work that’s being done at that level.”

The board is set to discuss a revised resolution its 6:30 p.m. July 22 meeting.