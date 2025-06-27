Celebrating The 4th in Hillsboro Published 10:30 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Happy Independence Day! Celebrate our freedom and have fun at these events in western Washington county.

Watch the 4th of July Parade sponsored by the Hillsboro Rotary since 1926 in Downtown Hillsboro on Friday, July 4 beginning at 10 a.m. Visitparade.hillsbororotary.org to see the parade route and parade guidelines.

After the parade head over to the Hillsboro Downtown Station Food Plaza which has over 20 food carts with everything from Cuban Cuisine to Fresh Fish Poke. Eat outside or dine inside with seating for 320 people and a bar.

If the weather is hot, The Shute Park Aquatic Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Indoor and outdoor pools will keep you cool.

Later that evening go to the Hops game and stay for the best fireworks display in town afterward. The game against the Eugene Emeralds starts at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $10.00. Come back again on July 5 and do the whole thing over again. Same opponent, same time, same price. Visit milb.com/Hillsboro for more details.

If you aren’t a baseball fan, the Sunset Speedway in Banks holds a Star Spangled Celebration which includes car races followed by fireworks at dusk. Tickets are $20. The race starts at 6:30 p.m. You can also watch the show from outside the speedway at Banks Sunset Park.

At Scotties, we support these events held near us and encourage you to have fun this holiday. We will be here if you need help with your car.

