Be Free From Flab Published 10:36 am Friday, June 27, 2025

The Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, celebrates the day in 1776 when the American colonies declared their independence from England. It’s also about a day off, barbecues and summer time. But The Gym wants you to declare your independence from pudge! From breathlessness! From being sedentary! From dullness!

No more spare tires for you! You are free to go to The Gym and ask for help with that muffin top. Nate and his crew know the best exercises and equipment so you can be free of those love handles.

Having trouble getting up the stairs without panting? Can you actually ride your bicycle for more than a mile without needing to rest? If you answered yes then no, The Gym is the place for you. Not only will you be able to breathe after a workout, you will feel better, look better and heck, be better.

If you got off the couch occasionally you would see that there is a you-shaped indentation in the cushions. Declare your freedom from the sofa! Go to the Gym. Meet like minded people who are independent of their furniture. There is more to American life than your davenport.

You know, it really is dull to sit in the house, watching television and denting the couch. Get fit and get out of the house. Meet up with friends at barbecues, or on a bike ride, or even at The Gym. Be free, get fit, go to The Gym.

The Gym

1901 Mountain View Lane

Forest Grove, OR 97116

503-359-9213

thegymfg.com

Sponsored content.