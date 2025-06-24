Forest Grove’s Concours d’Elegance gears up to roll into town for 51st celebration Published 4:45 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Gleaming chrome, whitewall tires and the roar of meticulously restored engines will take center stage next month as the Forest Grove Concours d’Elegance returns for its 51st anniversary.

Hosted on the campus of Pacific University, the celebrated car show is expected to draw more than 300 vintage, classic and rare automobiles from across the Pacific Northwest. Gates open to the public at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 20.

Known as one of the premier concours events in the region, this year’s showcase features classes celebrating: 50 years of turbocharged Porsche (1974-2024), air cooled Porsche 911 (through 1998), the 60th anniversary of Shelby Mustang (1965-1970), and the fabulous ‘50s.

Since its inception in 1973, the concours has raised more than $1 million for local scholarships and community service programs through the Forest Grove Rotary Club. All proceeds from this year’s show will continue to support education and youth leadership initiatives in western Washington County.

In addition to the concours judging, the day will include live music, gourmet food vendors, a wine pavilion featuring local vineyards, a selection of classic motorcycles and antique bicycles.

Tickets are available online or at the gate, with general admission priced at $25 for adults and free for children under 12.

For car lovers and curious newcomers alike, the Forest Grove Concours d’Elegance promises a day of polished nostalgia and small-town charm — where every hood ornament tells a story.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit forestgroveconcours.org.