Banks woman killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 47 Published 1:59 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

A 72-year-old woman from Banks died Friday night, June 20, in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 47.

Jeannine Bradvice was driving a Subaru Forester northbound near milepost 81 around 8:54 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, according to Oregon State Police. Investigators say the SUV veered off the west side of the highway, entered a ditch and struck a tree.

Bradvice was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The incident closed the road for approximately 3.5 hours as troopers investigated. Oregon State Police were assisted at the scene by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Banks Fire and Rescue, American Medical Response and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the crash as well.