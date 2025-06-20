No color in these skies: Winds ground hot air balloons at Tigard festival amid safety concerns Published 11:47 am Friday, June 20, 2025

1/11 Swipe or click to see more Tim Gale, Albany, blows hot air from the propane burner into the envelope of his hot air balloon June 20 during the Tigard Festival of Balloons at Cook Family Park in Tigard. (Jaime Valdez/Valley Times) 2/11 Swipe or click to see more Bentley Downin, 11, reacts while getting into the basket of his dad’s hot air balloon (Matt at the propane burner) June 20 during the Tigard Festival of Balloons at Cook Family Park in Tigard. (Jaime Valdez/Valley Times) 3/11 Swipe or click to see more Erin Keast, and her son, Eamon, 10, from Tigard, sit and watch the hot air balloons inflate June 20 during the Tigard Festival of Balloons at Cook Family Park in Tigard. (Jaime Valdez/Valley Times) 4/11 Swipe or click to see more Logan McGinnis, 5, sits in a wagon with his dad, Donovan, along with his mom, Kayleigh, as they watch hot air balloons inflate June 20 during the Tigard Festival of Balloons at Cook Family Park in Tigard. (Jaime Valdez/Valley Times) 5/11 Swipe or click to see more Matt Downin, pilot of the Aurora hot air balloon, walks through the envelope of the balloon and does a final inspection before blowing hot air into it June 20 during the Tigard Festival of Balloons at Cook Family Park in Tigard. (Jaime Valdez/Valley Times) 6/11 Swipe or click to see more Rachel Wong, Tualatin, sings the National Anthem June 20 during the Tigard Festival of Balloons at Cook Family Park in Tigard. (Jaime Valdez/Valley Times) 7/11 Swipe or click to see more Families watch hot air balloons inflate June 20 during the Tigard Festival of Balloons at Cook Family Park in Tigard. (Jaime Valdez/Valley Times) 8/11 Swipe or click to see more Bre Murphy, 17, a recent graduate from Tigard High School, poses for a picture for a friend June 20 during the Tigard Festival of Balloons at Cook Family Park in Tigard. (Jaime Valdez/Valley Times) 9/11 Swipe or click to see more Families watch hot air balloons inflate June 20 during the Tigard Festival of Balloons at Cook Family Park in Tigard. (Jaime Valdez/Valley Times) 10/11 Swipe or click to see more Families watch hot air balloons inflate June 20 during the Tigard Festival of Balloons at Cook Family Park in Tigard. (Jaime Valdez/Valley Times) 11/11 Swipe or click to see more Bentley Downin, 11, watches his dad, Matt, low hot air into their hot air, balloon, Aurora, June 20 during the Tigard Festival of Balloons at Cook Family Park in Tigard. (Jaime Valdez/Valley Times)

The skies above Tigard were meant to be awash with color Friday morning, June 20, as the city kicked off its annual Festival of Balloons — but gusty winds and looming rain had other plans.

Organizers made the difficult decision early Friday to ground all hot air balloon launches after wind patterns shifted northeast, threatening to push balloons into restricted Portland airspace. The call was made out of caution, with safety and air traffic coordination in mind.

“We’ll see what the next 24 to 48 hours… brings us and make a decision,” said pilot coordinator Sallie Loflin. “We don’t make a decision of what we’re going to do until 5 a.m. the morning of; weather is so unpredictable.”

The festival, a longstanding summer tradition in Tigard’s Cook Park, draws thousands of visitors annually. For many, the signature attraction is watching dozens of vibrant balloons take off at dawn. But this year, the weather didn’t cooperate.

“It’s a little disappointing, but also we know that’s not something (the balloonists) have control over and they have to be safe… so we’re enjoying our time together as a family and we’re still going to be able to see the balloons, so that’s pretty cool,” said Amanda Edwards, who traveled with her family from West Portland.

Though the balloons remained on the ground, some balloon pilots gave static displays and chatted with curious festivalgoers, offering insight into how the balloons are inflated and piloted.

“When weather allows, I’m flying,” Darren Kling, a balloon pilot of over 30 years, said. Kling is the pilot of the RE/MAX balloon and operates his own scenic flight company in Central Oregon called Big Sky Balloon Company.

Organizers say they will continue monitoring weather conditions throughout the weekend. If skies clear and winds shift, limited flights may resume.

For now, the balloons may be grounded — but spirits are still soaring.

Erin Keast and her son, 10, came to see the balloons up-close this year. Normally they see them from their house.

“It all started because (my son) was an early riser,” Keast said. “When he was a baby, that was when I started watching. This year we thought we’d go see it for real.”

The Festival of Balloons continues through Sunday, June 22. Updates on weather and flight conditions will be posted on the event’s website and social media channels.