‘Gathering’ threads together visuals of humanity at Hillsboro’s Walters Cultural Arts Center Published 5:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Alexander Kriegel's "Bumblebee Flight" showcases oil and acrylic techniques to create a semblance of "beautiful chaos." (Submitted by Walters Cultural Arts Center)

What makes us human isn’t always loud or visible — it lives in the moments, beliefs and emotions we share.

“Gathering,” the latest exhibit at Hillsboro’s Walters Cultural Arts Center, paints — and stitches — a portrait of collective humanity, tracing the threads of connection woven through religion, identity, love and loss.

That exploration takes shape through the distinct voices of artists Alexander Kriegel, Anya Doll, and Meg Denton — whose work in fiber, illustration and richly textured paint merges personal history with unique perspectives on what it means to belong.

Kriegel, who was born in Belarus and has lived around the world, uses oil and acrylic to depict intangible emotional landscapes in bursts of abstract color. The artist’s pieces embody what the gallery describes as a “beautiful chaos,” capturing the contradictions of the inner self.

Doll, raised in the Midwest and influenced by her studies in theology and education, turns to fiber collage as a form of healing. Following the death of her husband by suicide, her work explores self-expression and love — piecing together fragments of sorrow, resilience and hope.

Denton, whose artistry is rooted in an agricultural upbringing, presents a five-panel quilt inspired by romance and narrative. Known for using varied materials and site-specific installations, Denton brings a tactile depth to the gallery that echoes life’s layered complexity.

Community members are invited to experience the exhibit during a free reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, at 527 E. Main St.

The Walters Gallery is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.