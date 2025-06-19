Tradition takes the field at 2025 Latino Cultural Festival in Hillsboro Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Food, music and cultural celebration will once again fill the stands next month at the home of Hillsboro’s baseball team.

Hosted by the Hillsboro Hops, the 2025 Unitus Community Credit Union Latino Cultural Festival invites residents for a full day of tradition from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Hillsboro Ballpark, 4460 N.E. Century Blvd.

Now in its 19th year, the free event immerses attendees in a rich array of art, vendors and traditional cuisine showcasing the depth and heritage of Latino culture.

Dance performances and live music will provide the day’s soundtrack, while a futsal tournament and boxing matches round out the action. Younger guests can enjoy a dedicated kids’ play area, with family-friendly activities throughout the venue.

The festival is a collaboration between the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Unitus, underscoring the credit union’s ongoing “commitment to honoring and uplifting the region’s diverse communities.”

For more information, visit washingtoncountychamberor.com/lcf.