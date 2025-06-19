OPINION: Washington County caving to Trump’s DEI demands erodes democracy, local power Published 12:22 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

In his bestseller “On Tyranny” detailing historical patterns in how democracies have slid into authoritarianism, Timothy Snyder provides sharp clarity on strategies aimed at preventing American fascism.

It is clear many Washington County leaders have not employed the book’s first two tenets in effectively protecting democracy: Do not obey in advance, and defend institutions. As elected leaders this week debate rescinding Washington County’s equity resolution and erasing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts to “satisfy federal requirements,” they do so at the peril of delegitimizing their own local power.

Washington County’s bow to Mr. Trump’s kingly executive orders — which are flagrantly at legal odds with existing federal laws protecting our civil rights — not only erodes public trust for a county that (when convenient) touts itself as “Oregon’s most diverse,” but also cedes critical local control to an ever consolidating executive power. Constituents must beg the question: If Washington County so quickly throws up a white flag of submission, what else do we stand to lose?

Washington County provides a myriad of core democratic functions, including — critically — running elections. Following one of the most turbulent starts to a presidential term in American history, we would be foolish to think that we have seen the last of Trump’s demands.

While the draft resolution to rescind Washington County’s DEI efforts cites the loss of “critical funding and infrastructure necessary to provide services to County residents” as justification for the surrender, county leaders fail to recognize this trade is about far more than dollars.

County governments are the facilitators and stewards of democratic participation; and, for the unusually large proportion of Washington County residents who do not reside within an incorporated city jurisdiction, the closest layer of elected representation and government access.

What happens if Trump demands critical changes to elections procedures? Will Washington County continue in this slippery cession of power?

If we suspend credible disbelief and pretend Washington County’s anti-DEI maneuver is only an exchange to prevent the potential withholding of federal funding for county services, it is still spinelessly disturbing. If passed, Washington County will choose to pass on the risk of compliance to local businesses and community-based organizations who are far less resourced or equipped to stand up to tyranny.

Countless businesses and community-based organizations that hold millions of dollars in contracts annually with the county will now be forced to decide whether to continue providing services on behalf of Washington County and whether to evade compliance with convoluted anti-DEI requirements.

This burden is preposterous, if not impossible, for three key reasons:

1. Service providers have a mosaic of funding streams to survive, and now have public and private funder agreements explicitly at odds with one another in either requiring or disallowing DEI. For example, shall a mental health clinic provider be expected to decline a state or philanthropic grant requiring equity strategies in order to accept a no-DEI-allowed contract with Washington County?

2. Service providers often have evidence-based, population-specific services that are explicitly designed for marginalized groups that Washington County would have us not name. For example, shall a homeless services provider be expected to stop providing lifesaving care for queer and transgender youth who are disproportionately homeless in order to maintain county funding?

3. Unlike the County institution, community providers do not have the layers of protection, a bench of legal experts, and established authorities to maintain. If WashCo lets their dam break, all of our smaller organizations will be drowned. Small providers may try to resist, but we will be ineffective in the absence of County infrastructure and collective force. We must call on County leadership to center democracy and equity as we collectively navigate federal overreach.

Dorian Russell is the executive director of HomePlate Youth Services and public official on the Northwest Regional Education Service District Board. They are a resident of Hillsboro, and views expressed here are their own.