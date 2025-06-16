Forest Grove Community Alternative Learning School embraces new identity Published 11:19 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Forest Grove’s alternative high school is rocking a new name with a continued mission to provide students with flexible learning opportunities.

Following discussion and community input, the Forest Grove Community Alternative Learning Center has officially been renamed Tuality Plains High School, the school district announced Friday, June 13.

According to district leaders, the name reflects growth and a renewed identity — though its mission remains the same.

Offering a different route from traditional high schools, the institution in the Forest Grove School District gives students a chance to take on self-paced learning to work toward their regular diploma.

While students are typically referred to CALC for issues related to attendance, academics and behavior, the institution provides adolescents with flexible options conducive to their learning and success through personalized programs, online coursework and small group instruction.

“We will continue to empower every student to reach their full potential through a supportive and inclusive learning environment,” Principal Tim Graham said in a release. “Our incredible staff, innovative programs, and strong relationships with families remain the heart of our school community.”

The inclusion of “Tuality Plains” is meant to honor the region’s Indigenous heritage and natural beauty, while adding “high school” in the name “accurately represents the academic rigor, structure, and college-and-career pathways offered to support student success.”

In line with the change, the school plans to update signage and all official communications with the new name.

Those curious about the name change process and the school’s future under its new identity can reach the school office at 503-359-2413.