Hops end winning drought in 7-4 victory over Eugene Published 7:25 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Finally.

After four consecutive losses, three of which were to Eugene, the Hops got right with a 7-4 win over the Emeralds on Friday night, June 13, at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Hillsboro took an early lead, then hung as Eugene made a late rally before Hops reliever Sam Knowlton shut them down in the ninth.

The Hops scored three runs in the second inning, and single runs in the third, fourth, sixth and seventh, while the Ems got a run in the seventh before scoring three off of Jorge Minyety in their half of the ninth.

Hillsboro starting pitcher John West had one of his best outings of the season, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out eight in 6.2 innings of work.

Offensively, the Hops had 11 hits, with five players tallying two hits apiece.

Druw Jones and Anderdson Rojas were two of those players with two hits, while also tallying two RBI apiece.

Ben McLaughlin hit his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning.

Eugene’s Charlie Szykowny led the Ems, going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two run scored.

Eugene’s ninth inning rally started with two walks, followed by a Szykowny two-RBI double, a wild pitch, and Zane Zielinski RBI-single before Minyety was replaced by Knowlton.

Despite the win, Hillsboro remains two games behind first place Vancouver.

The two teams meet again at 6:35 p.m. tonight at Hillsboro Ballpark.