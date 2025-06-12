Readers Respond: Oregon Health Plan changes are ‘inhumane, terrifying, potential disaster’ Published 2:06 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Your Oregon News asked readers where they stand on proposed changes to the Oregon Health Plan, or Medicaid.

About 67% of 78 respondents said they or someone they know currently receive benefits from the Oregon Health Plan. About 23% said no, and 11% said they do not know.

The proposed bill includes work or community service requirements for Medicaid eligibility. About 48% of readers said they strongly support this; 30% said they strongly oppose it. About 6% said they somewhat support it; 6% said they are neutral; 8% somewhat oppose it; and 1% are undecided.

About 48% of respondents said no, the state of Oregon should not take measures to compensate for potential federal funding cuts to maintain current Medicaid services. About 45% said yes, and 6% are unsure.

If federal funding for the Oregon Health Plan were significantly reduced, about 49% of respondents said they would be very concerned. About 26% would not be concerned at all; 14% would not be very concerned; 8% neutral, and 3% somewhat concerned.

Here’s what readers have to say regarding the proposed federal tax bill and its potential impact on the Oregon Health Plan:

“Many seniors in nursing homes will lose their care and most likely die. Many mothers and children will lose their care. This isn’t about saving, it’s about cruelty which is the point of this massive handout to billionaires on the backs of the working class.”

“I work in healthcare, and many of our patients would be affected and not receive the healthcare they need. We are still seeing a backlash from the pandemic of sicker patients/clients with more comorbidities than prior.”

“The entire system needs to be audited. Eliminate those that that are here illegal and those that can’t identify as an American citizen. This is not a funding issue this is a lack of accountability and letting those that fraud the system.”

“Use the kicker money to replace loss of federal funding.”

“With health care costs skyrocketing in 2025 a lot of people don’t have Medical coverage, which is a human right.”

“I work for Shriners Children’s Hospital and so many of our families are on OHP. These parents do a lot to care for their children already and putting an unnecessary burden of extra work or community service on them is insane. They are alreadydoing community service by raising and caring for their children, many of whom have special needs. All of these kids are at risk of losing their care and that is horrific. How is the “pro-life” party so unconcerned with the wellbeing of these children?”

“I am also concerned about the reduction in ACA tax credits for those of us that buy our health insurance on the exchange.”

“62-year-old female here. I receive OHP and SNAP since 2016 when my employer of 19 yrs fired me without cause, I’ve worked part-time since, am not physically able to work as before, was diagnosed with a-fib (heart) people won’t hire me for age and lacking computer skills.”

“I would be dead with OHP. This is terrifying.”

“Oregon needs to start figuring out how to be effective with its money instead of throwing it in the air like someone trying to make it rain.”

“It needs to be cut.”

“If they’re capable of working then they should have to work to benefit from it.”

“I think it’s inhumane.”

“There have to be cuts. You can’t cover everyone and it should be reserved for citizens.”

“Lots of people work that are on the plan already. But they don’t work enough hours and/or earn enough money to receive employer benefits. Employers play a large part in keeping their employees ineligible to receive company benefits. Many companies offer positions just under the number of hours needed to qualify for benefits. So saying that people can get benefits from employers, if you’re working is not always true. If you’re unable to work, you should still be able to have Medicaid benefits.”

“I’m a nurse, and loss of coverage directly increases risk of loss of life and financial stability for all.”

“The proposed bill will impact the most vulnerable in our state – low income seniors, single mothers and children. It is unbelievable that our country would do this just so super rich people will be even richer.”

“Cruelty is their platform. We already tried all this before 1929 and it didn’t work.”

“My daughter needs insulin for diabetes. Without it she would die.”

“Cuts are long overdue.”

“This is a potential disaster for hospitals also.”