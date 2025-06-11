OPINION: Enjoy the privacy at Forest Grove library’s renovated restrooms Published 10:03 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Just a shoutout of thanks to the city of Forest Grove and the Forest Grove Public Library for the completion of the recent renovation of the public bathrooms.

With much anticipation, the public watched, what appeared to be s-l-o-o-o-w motion as the workers completed the task.

Safe and secure individual unisex bathrooms with unique auto-running water, that is warm! along with sized toilet seats for adults and children. And don’t forget the dedicated changing rooms for infants and nursing mothers.

With five bathrooms and a changing room on the lower level along with three bathrooms and a nursing room on the upper level, adequate facilities are available to patrons of the library and the meetings held in the Rogers Room, the community assembly hall.

Drop by, take a seat, and enjoy the privacy!

Royce E. Hostetler is a Forest Grove resident.