Marcus Mariota headlines 2025 Oregon Hall of Fame inductees Published 12:26 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Five athletes and four championship seasons will be inducted into the University of Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame later this year, the school announced Monday, June 9.

Former Ducks quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota headlines the group, joined by his starting center Hroniss Grasu for the football team’s two inductees. Oregon’s 2011-2014 women’s indoor track and field teams will also inducted, joining the already-honored 2010 squad to round out the Ducks five-straight national championship-winning squads. Jenna Prandini, a three-time national champion as a member of the 2012-2015 women’s track and field teams, will also inducted as an individual athlete along with men’s javelin thrower Sam Crouser. Softball centerfielder and Olympic medalist Janie Reed (née Takeda) rounds out the 2025 class.

“The 2025 Hall of Fame Class for Oregon Athletics is truly exceptional, including a Heisman Trophy winner, a Bowerman Award recipient, an Olympic medalist, and multiple NCAA team and individual national champions,” Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said in a press release. “The excellence achieved by all inductees places them among the very elite in the storied history of Oregon Athletics, and we look forward to honoring them and their remarkable achievements this fall as they take their well-deserved place in the Hall of Fame.”

Marcus Mariota, football, 2011-14

Oregon’s lone Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota ended his time as a Duck as the most decorated player to step on the field of Autzen Stadium. Mariota was a three-year starter for the Ducks and the Pac-12’s first three-time all-conference first-team quarterback, being the first quarterback in the conference’s history to be a first-team selection as a freshman.

Mariota’s tenure as the Ducks starting quarterback came to an end with a College Football Playoff national championship berth in January of 2015. Alongside his Heisman Trophy and Associated Press player of the year honors, Mariota concluded his career as Oregon’s all-time leader in total offense (13,033), passing yards (10,796), passing touchdowns (105) and starts (41). The native of Hawaii was selected No. 2 overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft and has had a decade-long professional career.

Hroniss Grasu, football, 2011-14

Snapping the ball to Mariota over the span of his career was Grasu, a four-year starter in the middle of the Oregon offensive line and a two-time AP all-American selection as a junior and senior. Grasu was also a two-time finalist for the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top center, and helped block for the Pac-12’s leading rushing attack all four seasons he played.

Grasu was selected by the Chicago Bears in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft and played for six teams over a nine-year career as a professional. He’s also married to another Ducks legend in Sabrina Ionescu.

Jenna Prandini, women’s track and field, 2012-15

Prandini was the 2015 Bowerman Award winner and a three-time NCAA champion with a pair of long jump wins (2014 outdoor, 2015 indoor) and the 2015 100 meters. She also netted five Pac-12 individual championships and was a 14-time all-American. Her 26-point performance at the 2015 NCAA meet helped lead the Oregon women to its first outdoor national championship in over 30 years, winning the 100 meters and placing second in both the 200 meters and long jump.

Prandini’s success has continued onto the international circuit, qualifying for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and winning a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games as a part of the 4×100 relay.

Sam Crouser, men’s track and field, 2011-2015

Crouser is the third of his family to be inducted into the Ducks hall of fame, joining his uncle Brian (2001) and father Dean (2003). Dean and Sam Crouser also mark the first father-son duo in Oregon’s history to be inducted to the hall of fame. Sam was a four-time Pac-12 champion in the javelin throw and a two-time NCAA champion in the event. His throw of 265 feet, 1 inch as a sophomore won him a silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Trials and still ranks as the second-furthest in program history.

Sam won the 2014 and 2015 NCAA championship with throws of 252-7 and 259-10, respectively. The effort helped lead the men’s squad to its first two titles in over 30 years.

Janie Reed (Takeda), softball, 2012-2015

Outfielder Janie Takeda was a key piece in ushering in an era of dominance for then-head coach Mike White’s Ducks softball squads, batting leadoff for three Pac-12 championship teams and making three Women’s College World Series appearances in her four-year career. Takeda was a three-time all-American, Oregon softball’s first, and ended her career as the Ducks’ all-time leader in hits (309) and second in batting average (.392).

Takeda made the Olympic roster in 2021, playing left field for Team USA and wining a silver medal. She was the first Oregon Duck to win an Olympic Medal in softball.

2011-2014 women’s indoor track and field

As previously mentioned, the 2011-2014 women’s indoor teams join the 2010 squad in the hall of fame, with the five-year stretch representing the second-ever five-straight national championship-winning program in NCAA indoor history. The 2010-14 Ducks joined the 1993-1997 LSU teams as the only squads to do so.

To accomplish the feat, Oregon fended off Kansas (2012), LSU (2013) and Texas twice (2011, 2014). After running away with the titles from 2010 to 2013, Oregon’s 2014 championship came down to the wire, with Ducks 4×400 meter anchor Phyllis Francis beating the Longhorns’ Ashley Spencer across the tape by two-hundredths of a second and giving Oregon the 44-43.5 win.

Over the span of the inducted 2011-2014 seasons, Oregon’s indoor squad produced 48 all-American honorees.

Induction

The four track and field teams and five individual athletes will be honored at Oregon football’s matchup against USC on Saturday, Nov. 22.