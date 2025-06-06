Forest Grove pool reopens after spring closure Published 11:00 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more The Forest Grove pool will reopen after months of maintenance Monday, June 9. (Submitted by Forest Grove Parks & Recreation) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more New lobby flooring, pool retiling, and other upgrades were completed during the Forest Grove City Aquatic Center’s extended spring maintenance. (Submitted by Forest Grove Parks & Recreation)

After more than three months out of commission, Forest Grove’s pool is ready for swimmers to dive in — just in time for the summer heat.

The city’s aquatic center reopens Monday, June 9, with a public swim session from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m., complete with free popsicles to help guests cool off poolside.

Closed since March for what officials called essential repairs, the pool received a tune-up with new gutters and retiling. Updates also spruced up the facility with replaced lobby flooring, a fresh coat of paint and a new book nook for lounging between laps.

Typically, the pool closes for maintenance after the summer season. But due to this year’s extended spring closure, city staff say there won’t be a separate maintenance period later this year.

Now back open, the aquatic center offers programming to keep residents of all ages active: swim lessons, water polo, lifeguard certification, a junior lifeguard course, and even a “Home Alone” safety class for kids. Pool and spray park rentals are also available for parties and group gatherings.

While the pool is shifting into its summer schedule, afternoon public swims from 2 to 4 p.m. won’t begin until Monday, June 16.

For full schedules, registration and rental info, visit forestgrove-or.gov/243/Parks-Recreation.