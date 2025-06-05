Hops end losing streak with 8-5 win at Spokane Published 7:22 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

On the heels of four straight defeats, Hillsboro stepped up in a powerful way to end their losing streak and even the series with Spokane, defeating the Indians 8-5 on Wednesday night, June 4, at Avista Stadium.

The Hops got not one, but two three-run home runs in the victory.

After being shut down over the game’s first four innings, Hillsboro scored two runs in the fifth, three runs in the sixth, and three more runs in the seventh, with both three-run clips coming on home runs by Gavin Logan and Jackson Feltner.

Logan’s home run came in the sixth inning and was his first of the season.

Cristofer Torin and Ryan Waldschmidt led the Hops with two hits apiece.

Spokane rallied in the seventh with four runs, but could manage no more over the game’s final two innings.

Hillsboro starting pitcher Casey Anderson had his best performance since joining the Hops in mid-April, allowing no earned runs on four hits while striking out seven in 5.1 innings of work, earning the win.

LeBarron Johnson Jr. started the game for Spokane, allowing two earned runs on three hits in 4.2 innings, but was undone by relievers Davison Palermo and Alan Perdomo who combined to allow six earned runs in 2.1 innings.

With the win, Hillsboro moved back atop the NWL standings, a game ahead of Spokane and 1.5 games up on Everett and Tri-City.

The Hops will face Spokane again at 6:35 p.m. tonight at Avista Stadium.