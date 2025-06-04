OPINION: More proactive approach to rental assistance would better serve tenants, landlords Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The recent article, “Oregon sees a rise in eviction filings, but rent assistance programs are working,” presents a concerning paradox.

While it’s encouraging to see that rental assistance programs are helping some tenants avoid eviction, the increasing number of filings suggests systemic issues that need addressing.

In practice, many tenants are advised by nonprofit organizations to wait for a formal eviction notice before applying for assistance. This approach not only delays the provision of aid but also places unnecessary strain on both tenants and housing providers. Landlords are often required to wait the mandated 10-day period after nonpayment before initiating eviction proceedings, during which time the financial uncertainty grows.

This reactive system benefits no one. Tenants face the stress of potential displacement, and housing providers grapple with prolonged income gaps. A more proactive approach to rental assistance — one that allows for early intervention before eviction notices are issued — would better serve all parties involved.

It’s imperative that we reevaluate and reform our rental assistance protocols to prevent evictions before they start, ensuring stability for both renters and landlords.

Zach Lindahl is the director of public affairs for Multifamily NW, a Tigard-based organization that represents property managers, owners and vendors in Oregon and Washington.