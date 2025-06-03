Get Outside Published 12:17 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Winter is on the way out and Spring is on the way in. No more being cooped up inside, it is time to get some fresh air. And not only are the outdoors beautiful to look at, being out in it is good for your mental health.

There is a reason that Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Center is set on 15 acres of green space. Regular access to green areas is linked to lower risk of depression and improved concentration and attention. That’s good for everyone.

Our residents have less mental distress, are more physically active and have longer life spans. Why? Because they live in the middle of a beautiful park. There are paths to stroll along and nice places to sit in the sunshine.

Positive health effects are enhanced when the green space includes water and Jennings McCall has a magnificent water feature to enjoy.

Studies suggest that you sleep better when you are regularly outside. Daily exposure to natural light regulates sleep/wake cycles and if you can get some sunshine every day you will improve your sleep at night.

Of course, the sun doesn’t shine every day in Forest Grove, but even just looking out the window at the scenery works. Does Jennings McCall have lots of windows to look out of? Yes, they do. Many of our apartments have balconies or patios that allow outdoor experiences.

Visit Jennings McCall and see how our lovely outdoor spaces make life so much more relaxed and pleasant.

Sponsored content.