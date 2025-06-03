6 Washington County students awarded tuition help by Ford Family Foundation Published 2:43 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Nearly 275 students from Oregon and neighboring Siskiyou County, California, were awarded up to $40,000 to continue their post-secondary educations, including six from Washington County.

The Ford Family Foundation selected two Beaverton students, two Hillsboro students, a Forest Grove student and a Gaston student to receive up to $40,000 each year in scholarships to put toward their college goals.

The Ford Scholars Program, among other Ford Family Foundation scholarships offered in 2025, is intended to assist students who have worked hard in their high school studies and have significant need or barriers to higher education.

Among the 127 recipients were:

Gio Dillanes of Beaverton High School, to attend Oregon State University.

Namulondo O’Donnell of Hillsboro High School, to attend Western Oregon University.

Jonathan Villanueva Cortez of International School of Beaverton, to attend University of Portland.

Paola Garcia Andrade of Forest Grove High School, to attend University of Oregon.

Eli Goff of Gaston Junior/Senior High School, to attend Oregon State University.

Angel Segovia of Century High School, to attend Oregon State University.

“Each year we are blown away by the caliber of applicants for our Ford Family Foundation scholarships, and this year was no exception,” Denise Callahan, director of postsecondary success at The Ford Family Foundation, said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with our new 2025 recipients in support of their education goals.”