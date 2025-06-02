Hook, line and gratitude: Take a Soldier Fishing event to pay tribute to veterans, active military at Henry Hagg Lake Published 11:00 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Cast out a reel in support of local service members past and present this June.

Veterans, active-duty military members and their immediate families are invited to spend a day on the water in honor of their service during the annual Take a Soldier Fishing event on Saturday, June 14, at Henry Hagg Lake near Forest Grove.

Check-in begins at 7 a.m. at Pavilion C in Scoggins Valley Park, where participants will be paired with volunteer boaters. All fishing equipment will be provided, with supplies also available for those who prefer to fish from the bank.

Part of a national initiative launched in 2007, the Portland chapter of Take a Soldier Fishing hosted its first local event in 2010 at Henry Hagg Lake. The tradition has continued annually, with the exception of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and one other instance.

“These events honor our active duty military and veterans for their service to our nation and illustrate that our communities appreciate their sacrifice,” the Portland chapter states on its website. “Volunteers that support our fishing programs help make profound differences in active service members or veterans lives by providing a safe and positive outdoor experience.”

The day features refreshments, lunch, free door prize drawings and small takeaway gifts. Fishing licenses will be provided for veterans and active military participants, though youth ages 12-17 and any non-military adults must purchase a license in advance either online or at a sporting goods store. Parking passes are also included.

Preregistration is required and can be completed at takeasoldierfishing.org.