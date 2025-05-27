State Baseball: Scores from the first round of the state playoffs
Published 12:48 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Below are the scores from the first round of the state baseball playoffs.
6A
South Salem 8, Beaverton 3
Sheldon 3, Barlow 2
Grant 6, Forest Grove 0
Roseburg 4, Tigard 0
Jesuit 9, Lincoln 0
Sandy 5, North Medford 0
Sprague 13, Lake Oswego 2
Sherwood 4, West Salem 1
Central Catholic 12, Century 0
Grants Pass 8, Lakeridge 0
Sunset 3, Nelson 0
Clackamas 2, Westview 0
McMinnville 5, Aloha 4
Tualatin 6, Willamette 0
South Medford 3, Ida B. Wells 2
West Linn 8, Newberg 3
3A
Yamhill-Carlton 8, Brookings-Harbor 2
Banks 8, McLoughlin 7
Lakeview 3, Glide 0
Creswell 3, Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 2
2A/1A
Lost River 7, Oakridge 1
Lowell 8, Gaston 5
Country Christian/North Clackamas 10, Grant Union/Prairie City/Monument 2
Portland Christian 15, Union/Cove 14
Crosspoint Christian 10, Regis 0
Heppner/Ione 6, Illinois Valley 3