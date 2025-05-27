State Baseball: Scores from the first round of the state playoffs Published 12:48 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Below are the scores from the first round of the state baseball playoffs.

6A

South Salem 8, Beaverton 3

Sheldon 3, Barlow 2

Grant 6, Forest Grove 0

Roseburg 4, Tigard 0

Jesuit 9, Lincoln 0

Sandy 5, North Medford 0

Sprague 13, Lake Oswego 2

Sherwood 4, West Salem 1

Central Catholic 12, Century 0

Grants Pass 8, Lakeridge 0

Sunset 3, Nelson 0

Clackamas 2, Westview 0

McMinnville 5, Aloha 4

Tualatin 6, Willamette 0

South Medford 3, Ida B. Wells 2

West Linn 8, Newberg 3

3A

Yamhill-Carlton 8, Brookings-Harbor 2

Banks 8, McLoughlin 7

Lakeview 3, Glide 0

Creswell 3, Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 2

2A/1A

Lost River 7, Oakridge 1

Lowell 8, Gaston 5

Country Christian/North Clackamas 10, Grant Union/Prairie City/Monument 2

Portland Christian 15, Union/Cove 14

Crosspoint Christian 10, Regis 0

Heppner/Ione 6, Illinois Valley 3