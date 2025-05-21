2 charged in shooting near Bethany Published 12:43 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Two people were arrested on felony charges after being accused of assaulting, strangling and shooting a man May 14 in the Bethany area.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:45 p.m. May 14 were called to a home in the 7100 block of Northwest Abigail terrace after callers reported a man that appeared to have been shot in the face.

Authorities say the victim, a 35-year-old man, was shot through the cheek and that the bullet exited behind his year. He was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

While deputies tended the victim, other deputies surrounded the house. The shooting suspect, identified as Oliver Alexander Bracey, 26, left the house, still holding a gun, and was arrested.

Deputies detained Bracey as well as another person in the house, Ella Mae Juarez-Farina, 30, after determining that both people had guns and had threatened the injured man. Juarez-Farina was accused of assaulting and strangling the man as well as one of five children on the property.

Bracey was charged with second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Juarez-Farina was charged with first-degree assault, three counts of fourth-degree assault, three counts of strangulation, first-degree criminal mistreatment and five counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Those with more information on the suspects or victim are asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.